QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday night, New York State Police of Queensbury arrested Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, on an assault charge. Police say that Lewis was involved in a dispute and physically assaulted the victim, causing injury.

Lewis also broke other items within the residence before fleeing the scene before police arrived. Troopers were able to locate Lewis a short time later and took him into custody. Lewis was processed and taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.