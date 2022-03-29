QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested for allegedly selling narcotics. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Corby Crandall, 55, was arrested on March 29.

During a controlled drug buy operation, Crandall allegedly sold crack cocaine to another person. The operation was conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Charges

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Conspiracy in the fourth degree (felony)

Crandall was arraigned in Warren County Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000/$20,000/$30,000 for bail.