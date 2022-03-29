QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested for allegedly selling narcotics. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Corby Crandall, 55, was arrested on March 29.
During a controlled drug buy operation, Crandall allegedly sold crack cocaine to another person. The operation was conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
Charges
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)
- Conspiracy in the fourth degree (felony)
Crandall was arraigned in Warren County Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000/$20,000/$30,000 for bail.