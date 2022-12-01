QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was arrested on Wednesday. Andrew Teal, 24, faces multiple charges for his alleged connection to a stabbing that took place two days prior to his arrest.

On November 28, around 12:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated an alleged assault on Angel Lane in Queensbury. Police say Teal and another unnamed male acquaintance stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not mention what led to the stabbing.

Teal was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court. He is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

Charges: