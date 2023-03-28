QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Queensbury man following a drug investigation. Alfred T. Allen, 52, was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

The Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted multiple controlled drug buy operations, during which Allen sold crack cocaine to law enforcement. Allen was arraigned at the Queensbury Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility where he was already incarcerated on an unrelated matter.