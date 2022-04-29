QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested multiple times on felony drug charges, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Norman Perry, aka “Cowboy,” 64, was most recently arrested on April 29.

During an investigation conducted by Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Perry allegedly sold crack cocaine to police on multiple occasions during controlled drug buy operations. The Sheriff’s Office said the Glens Falls Police Department assisted with a search warrant of Perry’s residence where they seized over 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Charges

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell, felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (for possessing over an ounce of cocaine, felony)

Perry was arraigned in Warren County Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility with bail set at $5,000 cash.

This is not the first time Perry has been arrested on drug charges. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, he’s been arrested three other times in the past year.

On October 14, 2021, police said Perry was arrested after a traffic stop by Glens Falls police. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (intent to sell, felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (for possessing over a half-ounce of cocaine, felony). He was then released on his own recognizance with no bail set.

On December 2, 2021, Perry was arrested after a traffic stop by the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (with intent to sell, felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (for possessing an eighth ounce or more of cocaine, felony). He was released on his own recognizance with no bail set.

On January 13, Perry was arrested again after a traffic stop by the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (for possessing a collapsible baton) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor). Perry was released on his own recognizance with no bail set.

Additionally, Perry was arrested by New York State Police after an incident on April 22. Police found that a man had forced himself into Perry’s home and hit him in the head with a pistol. Perry allegedly chased after the man with a crowbar and a large knife.

A search warrant was issued for Perry’s residence, where police said they found a muzzleloader and a baggie with about .9 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Perry was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor).

Perry was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment and released. He is set to be due back in court on May 2.