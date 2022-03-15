QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) arrested William J. Miner, 54, of Queensbury Friday after he allegedly sold crack cocaine to undercover officers on multiple occasions. This came after an investigation by the NEU.

William J. Miner, 54, of Queensbury. (Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges:

Three counts third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (Felonies)

One count fourth-degree conspiracy (Felony)

Miner has since been arraigned before Warren County Judge Robert Smith. He was taken to Warren County Correctional Facility, where he is being held on unrelated charges.