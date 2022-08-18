QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.

The Sheriff’s Office said that after a brief stand-off they were able to take Conlon into custody. No one was hurt during the incident.

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (felony)

Conlon was arraigned and sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on a future date.