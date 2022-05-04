ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury doctor has pleaded guilty to allegedly filing false tax returns. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Ehab Kodsi, 56, of Watervliet, admitted to deliberately underreporting his income on his tax returns.

DOJ said Kodsi is the sole owner of a pain management clinic in Queensbury. He is also a partner in a real estate company that owns several properties, including the office building in Queensbury that houses his clinic.

As part of his guilty plea, Kodsi admitted that from 2015 to 2018, he underreported his businesses’ revenues to the IRS, and improperly deducted personal and business expenses. DOJ said he failed to report a total of $822,069 in income and failed to pay $245,212 in taxes.

Kodsi allegedly did not report income received from third parties reimbursing services provided by his clinic, deducted personal expenses as business expenses, deducted the same business expense multiple times, and overstated business expenses related to his vehicles.

Kodsi faces up to three years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. He has also agreed to pay $245,212 in restitution to the IRS. He is scheduled to be sentenced September 8.