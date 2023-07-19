QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man is in custody following an investigation into a house fire on Monday night. Colby D. Geever, 52, was charged with Arson in the second degree, Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, two counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree, and Other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Troopers from the New York State Police responded to the house fire at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday. The fire was extinguished with minimal damage. Two adults and a child occupied the house but were uninjured.

Police say the fire was determined suspicious. During investigations, Troopers learned that Geever contacted an individual residing at the location via phone and text on July 13. The individual had an active court-issued stay-away order of protection against Geever.

Geever was located on Quaker-Ridge Road on Tuesday at around 3:17 a.m. Geever was arrested for violating the order of protection. Geever was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released on his own recognizance.

Geever was arrested again when Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Quaker Road later that morning. Geever did not possess a valid driver’s license and the vehicle was uninsured. He was uncooperative with the investigation and resisted arrest.

Police processed Geever at SP Queensbury. Later that afternoon, Geever was charged with offenses related to the fire after investigations determined he had intentionally set the fires. Geever was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.