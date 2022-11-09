QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery. The incident took place just after midnight Wednesday at the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury.

Police said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a full face mask, gloves, red shoes and red jacket. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the store.

Anyone with information should contact police at (518) 743-2500 Option 1. Anonymous tips can also be left at (518) 761-9800.