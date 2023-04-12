WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queens man was arrested and is accused of sexual abuse. Rajesh Kumar, 33, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to New York State Police, on April 6, around 10:45 p.m., troopers received a complaint of unwanted sexual contact on a mass transit bus in Wilton. Police say an investigation determined Kumar allegedly had forcible unwanted sexual contact with the victim.

Kumar was arrested at Wilton State Police and was processed. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $20,000 bond.