PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Providence, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Piombino, 32, is facing multiple charges.

On November 4 at 11:49 p.m., officers responded to Southline Road in Providence following the report of a disturbance. The investigation by police revealed that Piombino allegedly smashed out the rear window of a Dodge Durango and proceeded to apply pressure to the throat of the car’s owner.

Piombino was taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. He was arraigned at the Edinburg Town Court and

released on his own recognizance.