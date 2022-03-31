PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Providence man assaulted a Sheriff’s Office Investigator. Police say Joshua J. Allen, 38, of Providence, injured the investigator after an altercation.

A Sheriff’s Office Investigator went to Allen’s house to question him on an investigation for a separate incident. There, police say Allen assaulted the investigator and resisted arrest.

Charges:

Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Allen was released to appear at the Town of Providence Court at a later date.