PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect in the November 2022 Princetown double homicide was indicted today on nine counts, the most severe being two counts of first-degree murder. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is accused of killing his mother, Alesia Wadsworth, and her partner, William Horwedel.

On November 22, 2022, police say they were called to a Reynolds Road home for a welfare check to find Wadsworth and Horwedel killed by gunfire. Wadsworth is the mother of Fiebka, and Horwedel is the father of two state troopers assigned to Troop G, according to police.

The following day, police arrested Fiebka in relation to the killings. Fiebka was on his way to turn himself in but was taken into custody by members of another agency.

It was reported on November 29, 2022, that Fiebka would face a grand jury after testimony’s from multiple witnesses in a nearly three-hour-long hearing. One of the witnesses was Horwedel’s son and state trooper, Jesse Horwedel, who described a rocky relationship between Fiebka and his mother.

