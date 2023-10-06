ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The hearing for Craig Ross Jr., the suspect of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake State Park, has been postponed. The initial date that was set for October 17 is now tentatively scheduled for November 21, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our office continues to work diligently and collaboratively with law enforcement to bring this case to justice,” said District Attorney Heggen. “The assistance and support of our community is greatly appreciated.”

Ross was arrested in connection to the abduction of a 9-year-old girl at Moreau Lake State Park on Monday. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court on kidnapping charges Tuesday.

