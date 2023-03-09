PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two Pittsfield juveniles were arrested on Wednesday, allegedly possessing heroin, cocaine, and firearms after a brief chase with police. The two unnamed males face several charges.

Pittsfield Police say while in the area of Park Street, they saw one juvenile that had been reported missing, in addition to having an outstanding arrest warrant. The juvenile then allegedly entered a car, driven by another juvenile. Police say both of them were known to law enforcement. Police say that after a brief chase, they left the car and fled on foot. Cops then chased and found the two a short distance from the car.

Image via Pittsfield Police Department

Charges:

Possession of class A substance (heroin) with the intent to distribute

Possession of class B substance (cocaine) with the intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in commission of felony

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without FID

During the investigation, police say they found two loaded handguns and large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine. The two are to be arraigned on Thursday at the Berkshire County Juvenile Court.