POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Poughkeepsie woman was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed and was allegedly in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth that she was planning to sell. Marissa Green, 31, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Task Force Agents executed a search warrant at the Red Roof Plus Hotel in Poughkeepsie after an ongoing investigation by the Drug Task Force. Deputies say fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine were found as a result of the search warrant. Deputies did not mention what tipped off the investigation.

Green was released and ordered to return to the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on March 6. Anyone with information in this case or regarding other individuals is encouraged to call the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at (845) 463-6040 or email DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.