WAPPINGER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Joseph Wrubel, 18 of Poughkeepsie on March 6. Wrubel was allegedly involved in an armed robbery.

On March 6 around 5:15 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Shell gas station at 1831 Route 376 in Wappinger for a report of an armed robbery. After a preliminary investigation, deputies report that a lone suspect allegedly entered the business, showed a firearm, and stole cash and merchandise before fleeing on foot. Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of Wrubel on March 6 in connection to the robbery.

Wrubel is charged with robbery in the 2nd degree. After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond, and is due to appear before the Town of Wappinger Court on March 8. The sheriff’s office explains the investigation is ongoing.