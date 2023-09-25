POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Poughkeepsie PBA, a Poughkeepsie store clerk was robbed at gunpoint at 195 Mill Street on Friday. Law enforcement is investigating the incident, as no arrests have been made.

The city’s PBA says the clerk reported a male suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun. He then left with a “quantity” of money.

Units arrived and canvassed the area but are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact (845) 451-4000.