SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night, law enforcement responded to a residence on Fish Creek Road for reports of shots being fired. Responding officers from the Saugerties Police Department reported there were no injuries but observed multiple vehicles leaving the scene.

Descriptions of the vehicles were provided to New York State Police. Troopers observed a black 2012 Lincoln-MKX that had been reported leaving the scene at a local Speedway. Troopers approached the vehicle and identified the driver and passenger as Xavier Grant, 19, and Zaccai Curtis, 20, of Poughkeepsie.

Troopers were granted permission to search the vehicle and found a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun containing a 15-round magazine. 16 rounds of ammunition were also found under the passenger seat.

Curtis was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree. He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially secured bond. Investigations determined that the gun was not involved in the shooting, but was illegally possessed by Grant.