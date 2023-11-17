WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a larceny reported in Wilton on October 25. Joellyn Bedford, 50, was charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

Investigations determined that Bedford used a forged bank cashier’s check with a false name to purchase a 2021 Ford Bronco from a seller. She then sold the vehicle to a dealership in Otsego County.

Police arrested her while she was preparing to board a plane for an overseas flight. Bedford was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to pre-trial services.