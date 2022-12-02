Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged partner on Thursday evening.

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday evening, the Colonie Police Department responded to a report of a violent domestic incident at 99 Fiddlers Lane. Responding officers entered the residence and found a female victim, 39, who had been stabbed multiple times in her neck, head, and face.

Police arrested a male suspect who was at the scene. Investigations determined that the suspect, Bledar Hoxha, 41, had unlawfully entered the residence and menaced the female victim with a bb gun before stabbing her with a kitchen knife. Hoxha is the estranged partner of the victim and they share two children together.

Further investigations determined that an order of protection had been issued on October 24, 2022, that prohibits Hoxha from being in the presence of the victim and her children. The children were both present and witnessed the incident but were not harmed.

Hoxha is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Burgaly, Assault, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing, which will be held on December 7.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information that might be relevant is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or here.