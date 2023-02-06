COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Richmondville woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the Cobleskill CVC after hours and stealing from the store. Kara Goodknight, 30, was charged with third-degree burglary.

On Wednesday, around 3:03 a.m., troopers responded to the Cobleskill CVC for reports of an active burglary. Police say their investigation determined Goodknight entered the store while it was open and allegedly stayed inside after closing. From there, she allegedly stole multiple items and fled the location.

Police say they found her walking a short distance away and took her into custody. She was taken to Cobleskill State Police for processing. She was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and released on her own recognizance.