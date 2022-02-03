Police: Waterford man arrested for selling MDMA, cocaine

Crime

Jamar Henriquez

Jamar Henriquez was arrested on drug charges (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man has been arrested for allegedly selling MDMA, more commonly referred to as ecstasy or molly, and cocaine in Warren County. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Jamar Henriquez, 33, was arrested on February 3.

During an investigation, police said they purchased narcotics from Henriquez on multiple occasions. Police said he lived in Glens Falls at the time.

Charges

  • Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felonies)
  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Henriquez was arraigned in Warren County Court and was released on his own recognizance pending future court dates.

