HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are investigating several reports of catalytic converter thefts throughout Columbia County. Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and take precautions when parking their vehicle.

Police said these crimes are being committed at all hours of the day. Vehicles that are parked close to roadways or have high-valued catalytic converters are more likely to be targeted.

Drivers should always lock their vehicles and park in well-lit areas. Police said outdoor sensor lighting, driveway alarms, and video surveillance systems may also help prevent your vehicle from being targeted and aid in the investigation.

The New York State Police ask residents to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement officials. To report a crime, you can contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300. For information related to a previously reported crime, you can contact SP Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (518) 851-2893.