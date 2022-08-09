NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Ulster County women have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway. New York State Police said Jackilynn Boss, 21, of Kingston, and Kacey Miller, 21, of Port Ewen, were arrested on August 6.

On Saturday around 2:45 a.m., police stopped a car on I-87 in New Paltz for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, Boss, police said they established probable cause to search the car.

Police said they found both women to be in possession of about 141 grams of edibles infused with Psilocybin mushrooms, or “magic mushrooms,” and a scale.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

(felony) Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Both were arraigned in the Town of New Paltz Court and released on their own recognizance. Boss and Miller are set to return to court on September 6.