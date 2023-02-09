WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Police arrested James A. Grant Jr. following an investigation into a report that Grant inappropriately touched a minor on January 24. The investigation revealed that Grant inappropriately touched a minor under 11.

Grant was arrested for Sex Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child and arraigned at the Town of Wawarsing Court. Grant was released on $5,000 bail and the court issued an Order of Protection. Grant was ordered to return to the Town of Shawangunk Court on February 21.

Anyone who either feels they may have been a victim of James A. Grant Jr. or knows of someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Ellenville at 845-626-2801.