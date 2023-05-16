BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations into a vandalism complaint has resulted in two arrests. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Damian M. Degennaro II, 27, of Berlin, and Olivia L. Gravel, 23, of Williamstown, Mass., allegedly caused damage to two sports fields at the Berlin Middle/High School on May 3.

Police say the couple turned themselves in on May 12. They face the following charges:

PL 145.10 – Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (D Felony)

PL 105.05(1) – Conspiracy in the 5th Degree (A Misdemeanor)

PL 140.10(A) – Criminal Trespass in Third Degree (B Misdemeanor)

Both Degennaro and Gravel were released and issued appearance tickets for Berlin Town Court on May 17, 2023. Police have not released any other details.