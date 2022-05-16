NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department has arrested a Troy man after a months-long investigation into a stolen debit card. Corey McDaniel, 37, is accused of making over $1,300 in purchases on the card.

On January 23, a person reported that they had accidentally left their debit card at Hoffman’s Car Wash in North Greenbush but hadn’t realized it right away. When the victim checked their bank account, they saw fraudulent purchases made over the course of two days.

Police found that the debit card was used at Hoffman’s Car Wash and at a gas station in Cohoes. It was also used to make PayPal and eBay purchases. In total, police said $1,359 worth of fraudulent purchases were made. McDaniel turned himself in on an arrest warrant on May 13.

Charges

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Second-degree identity theft (felony)

Two counts of first-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Attempted petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Third-degree identity theft (misdemeanor)

Two counts of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identifying information (misdemeanor)

“This is unfortunately a common scenario these days,” said Chief David M. Keevern. “These are labor-intensive investigations as much of the evidence needed takes time to develop. Officer Peasley and Detective Stehr did an outstanding job in compiling all of that data and developing McDaniel as a suspect.”

McDaniel was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and was released on the condition that he report to Probation. He is due back in that court in late May.

Police remind residents that any property found in North Greenbush can be turned over to the North Greenbush Police Department for safekeeping. All reasonable attempts will be made to return it to the rightful owner.