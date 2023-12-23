TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Royal Teasley, 37, of Troy on Friday. This after a monthlong investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit and the Sheriff’s Emergency Service Unit.

Those agencies executed a search warrant at Teasley’s home on 6th Avenue in Troy, where they claim to have found over a pound of coke and fentanyl, an ounce of meth, 20 pounds of weed, a loaded handgun without a serial number, scales and packaging for sales, and over $20,000 in cash. He was arrested on several charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

criminal possession of a firearm

Teasley went to jail without bail after his arraignment in Brunswick Town Court.