MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early-morning traffic stop in Moreau on Wednesday ended with three people in handcuffs, according to a spokesperson for New York State Police. It happened around 2 a.m., when troopers stopped a car on State Route 9 for an unnamed traffic violation.

The driver of the car was identified as Tyler J. Nash, 26, of Milton. He did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.

Brendan J. Pulica, 38, of Warrensburg, and Andrea M. Stewart, 36, of Glens Falls, were also in the car. They both had warrants for their arrests, according to the spokesperson.

Authorities say all three had drugs on them, including cocaine. They were taken to the State Police barracks in Wilton for processing.

Nash was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Pulica and Stewart were each charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Nash was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Pulica and Stewart were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on March 22. Stewart was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for her outstanding warrant.

Pulica was taken to the State Police barracks in Greenwich, where he was processed and charged with bail jumping in the third degree. According to court records, he was wanted by a Fort Edward Town Court judge for failing to appear in November 2022.

Pulica was arraigned in Washington County Arraignment Part Court and sent to county lockup in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.