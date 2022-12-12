BRIGHTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed. It happened on December 9, at about 1:15 p.m., on State Route 30 in the town of Brighton.

Daniel P. Cobb, 29, of Glens Falls was joined in the car by Carter R. Combs, 33, of Athol, police said. Both were arrested at the scene.

Cobb was charged with third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. He was also given several tickets for driving without a valid license, police said. After his arraignment, Cobb was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Brighton Court for a later date in January 2023.

Combs was charged with third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. He was also dealt an appearance ticket for the Town of Brighton Court and is scheduled to appear in January 2023.