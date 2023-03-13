According to police, 465 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of fentanyl pills, and cash were seized.

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, three individuals were arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties. David T. Henderson, Hernandez J. Hayes, and Kristin M. Lamb were all arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court, for charges of criminal possession of cocaine with a controlled substance.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed on a vehicle that the suspects were traveling in on I-87. In total, police seized 465 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of fentanyl pills, and U.S. currency. Following arraignment, the suspects were remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.