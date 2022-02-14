ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Colonie teacher has been arrested for allegedly hiding a camera in a staff bathroom. The Colonie Police Department said Patrick Morgan works as a fifth grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School.

Police said a staff member found the hidden camera in a staff bathroom on Friday. About 30 images of adult victims were found on the camera. Police said there was no indication of images of students or minors in the camera.

Investigators said there were able to identify Morgan as the person who allegedly placed the camera by recovering deleted videos that were of him learning to use it. Police said Morgan is a 30-year employee of the school. He is from Frankfort, New York.

