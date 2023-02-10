HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Casey R. Mohan, 35, following a long investigation into incidents that began in September 2022. Police say that between September 2022 and February 2023, Mohan stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns. In one incident, Mohan entered a camp to steal the items.

Mohan was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and manded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $25,000 Cash Bail/$50,000 Bond/$250,000 Partially Secured. Mohan faces charges in the following towns:

Town of Greenfield

PL 155.30 (7) Grand Larceny 4th (Firearm) – Recovered

PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle) – Recovered

PL 155.30 (8) Grand Larceny 4th (Motor Vehicle)

PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

PL 260.10 Endangering the welfare of a child.

Town of Milton

PL 165.45 (1) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

PL 155.25 Petit Larceny

Town of Providence