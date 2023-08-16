COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has confirmed that Dontie Mitchell was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on August 11. Charges are not being released at this time as investigations are ongoing.

The shooting happened late Friday night in the area of Main Street and Schuyler Street. Shieer Leggett of Albany succumbed to life-threatening injuries at the Albany Medical Center.

Police say a few cars on the scene were struck by bullets. The incident marks the first homicide in Cohoes in three years, according to Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility.