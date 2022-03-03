EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing two bullets in a bathroom at Columbia High School. The East Greenbush Police Department said the student put the bullets there as a prank to try and get the school to close for the day.

The school was placed on lockdown on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. when the bullets were found. The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m. after a police investigation.

Charges

Making a terroristic threat (felony)

Criminal nuisance (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Rensselaer County Adolescent Youth part and released to the custody of his parents. The school will also be taking disciplinary measures against the student consistent with their Code of Conduct.

The East Greenbush Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to students or staff.