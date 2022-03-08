FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Dylan L. Sargeant, 22, of St. Johnsville, Tuesday. Smith is charged with breaking into a residential garage and stealing a car from the Town of Root in October 2021.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary (Felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)

Following his arrest, Sargeant was arraigned in Root Town Justice Court and placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date.

Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department were assisted by the Saint Johnsville Police Department, the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center, and Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. While there was probable cause for this arrest, Sargeant is considered innocent until proven guilty.