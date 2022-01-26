Police seize several guns from Brunswick residence

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has seized several guns from a residence in Brunswick during the execution of a search warrant (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has seized several guns from a residence in Brunswick during the execution of a search warrant. Kenneth Lozo, 36, was arrested as a result of the search warrant.

The search warrant was executed on January 25. Police said they seized methamphetamine, U.S. currency and several firearms.

Kenneth Lozo (Renseelaer County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges

Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a stimulant (felony)

Criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon loaded firearm (felony)

Lozo was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is due to appear in court at a later date.