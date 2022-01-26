Police seize several guns from Brunswick residence

guns

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has seized several guns from a residence in Brunswick during the execution of a search warrant (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office has seized several guns from a residence in Brunswick during the execution of a search warrant. Kenneth Lozo, 36, was arrested as a result of the search warrant.

The search warrant was executed on January 25. Police said they seized methamphetamine, U.S. currency and several firearms.

Kenneth Lozo (Renseelaer County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges

  • Criminal possession of a firearm (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a stimulant (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon loaded firearm (felony)

Lozo was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

