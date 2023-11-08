ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Peter Addison, 37, of Albany, was arrested following a traffic stop on Lark Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Albany Police stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a residence on Clinton Avenue. A loaded assault rifle was seized.

Addison was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.