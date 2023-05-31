An AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol were seized during the arrest. (Image credit: Department of Environmental Conservation)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday afternoon, DEC officials assisted New York State Police in the arrest of a 24-year-old from Halfmoon in Greenfield. The arrest was made following an investigation into a report of someone shooting firearms into the water.

The accused individual was charged with misdemeanors of prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Law enforcement secured an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol at the scene. The individual was transported to State Police barracks in Wilton and processed.