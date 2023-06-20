SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concertgoers flocked to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center over Father’s Day weekend to attend concerts by Shaggy, TLC, and Dead & Company. New York State Park Police reported that while most concertgoers were peaceful, 24 arrests were made over the weekend.

Police reported that one arrest resulted in one of the largest drug seizures in the agency’s history. Saratoga Springs Police Department K-9 Vas and his handler, Officer Arpei, assisted with a search warrant that led to the arrest.

Other items seized over the weekend include ballistic body armor, hypodermic needles, illegal narcotics, and over 50 tanks of nitrous oxide.

Police also located and arrested the operator of a mini-bus which they say was involved in a property damage incident at the Dead & Company concert in Chicago.