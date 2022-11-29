GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.

On November 23, New York State Police, along with the Gloversville Police Department and St. Johnsville Village Police Department, executed two search warrants at known residencies of Smith as a result of an ongoing investigation. Searches were conducted at homes on Oakland Avenue in Gloversville, as well as Perthshire Drive in Perth, and lead to the seizure of four long guns, five handguns, an assortment of bullets, over three pounds of cannabis, felony weight narcotics, digital scales, and packaging materials, according to police.

Smith was arrested at the Perth location and taken to Mayfield State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Perth Town Court and held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail. This is an ongoing case, and additional charges are anticipated, according to police.

