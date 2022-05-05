TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are searching for a wanted man out of Rensselaer County. Police said Shawn Guilbault, 26, is wanted on a bench warrant from Rensselaer County Court after failing to appear.

Guilbault allegedly stole a car in Schaghticoke in September 2021. He is wanted on charges that include grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and identity theft in the third degree.

Shawn Guilbault is wanted on charges stemming from an incident in Schaghticoke in September 2021 (NYSP)

Police believe Guilbault has connections to the Troy area. He is described as white, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Guilbault’s whereabouts can contact the New York State Police at (518) 477-9333 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.