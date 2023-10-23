ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Albany on October 23.

Photo of the suspect of the (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Following reports of the car traveling at high speeds in the town of Knox, the vehicle was located by deputies, who pursued the suspect. The pursuit was cancelled when the suspect started driving in an unsafe manner that could have endangered officers and the general public, however the vehicle was found shortly after, with police stating the driver had fled into the woods on foot.

A search for the man was conducted by deputies and K-9’s from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, as well as state troopers, state police K-9’s and the state police Aviation Unit. The stolen vehicle was also equipped with a camera system which captured images of the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the incident should contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518)765-2352.