STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who they say stole a small safe from Stamford Elementary School. Police say when they arrived on the scene, an unlocked window was found with the screen pushed up.

Image via Vermont State Police

Police say the burglary took place at 12:02 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Trooper Stevens at (802) 442-5421 or make an anonymous tip online.