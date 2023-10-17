DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a Jeep that was found weeks after it was reported stolen. The Jeep was first reported stolen on Sunday, October 1, and was found Monday behind a power company building on Tunnel Street in Readsboro, Vermont.

Police say the black Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned facing the Deerfield River. Anyone with information about the car, driver, or anything suspicious regarding the car is encouraged to contact Trooper Daniel Krzeminski at (802) 442-5421 or email Daniel.Krzeminski@vermont.gov.