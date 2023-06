PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect connected to a domestic stabbing case. Jeffrey Cote (55, Savoy) should be considered armed and dangerous and may be in Savoy or Cheshire, according to Mass. State Police.

Police are currently investigating Cote. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or someone matching his description, should not approach him but call 911 or the State Police-Chesire Barracks at (413) 743-4700.