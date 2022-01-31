Police: Schoharie County man arrested for giving alcohol to minors

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Richmondville man has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to minors. The New York State Police said Drew Taylor, 25, was arrested on January 27.

Police said they received information that Taylor had provided alcohol to two minors. After an investigation, police found that he arranged for the purchase of alcohol and then gave it to two people under the age of 21 while the three were together for a social gathering.

Taylor was charged with two counts of unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and released. He is due back in court on a later date.