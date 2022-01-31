Police: Schoharie County man arrested for giving alcohol to minors

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic cuffs handcuffs arrest_.PNG

Arrest

Trending on NEWS10

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Richmondville man has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to minors. The New York State Police said Drew Taylor, 25, was arrested on January 27.

Police said they received information that Taylor had provided alcohol to two minors. After an investigation, police found that he arranged for the purchase of alcohol and then gave it to two people under the age of 21 while the three were together for a social gathering.

Taylor was charged with two counts of unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and released. He is due back in court on a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19