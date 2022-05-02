LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County man is facing a slew of charges after an alleged shooting spree involving several area businesses over the weekend. Police say no one was hurt and the incident appears random. It’s certainly shaken up business owners, including Kellie Acker.

“Why? Like, why would you do that to someone’s business? Their livelihood? Or risk somebody’s life like that?” said Acker, who owns Ultimate Nutrition on Route 9 in Latham. She considers herself lucky. Her energizing teas and protein shakes business was left unscathed after flying bullets damaged the businesses on both side of hers.

“Very random that it happened and very odd. The whole thing was odd,” she added.

Police say these are the Latham locations that were struck:

Uncle Sam’s Health Foods – 648 Loudon Road

Latham Billiards – 644 Loudon Road

New Country Lexus – 999 Loudon Road

Gulf – 484 Loudon Road

The accused shooter has been identified as Christopher Huck, of Bolton Landing. The 23-year-old is now facing a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, burglary, criminal mischief and criminal use of a firearm.

Law enforcement says Huck was identified after allegedly shooting his way into the health food store and then firing upon the security cameras inside. But not before the cameras captured his own image.

Police say he was arrested in Warren County the next day. They say the vehicle, as well as the pistol and rifle Huck allegedly used, belonged to a relative who was unaware that he had taken them.

Acker says she is just glad no one was hurt or worse.

“Thankfully, it was in the middle of the night and not when anyone was open for business. So nobody got hurt. So that was number one,” she said.

Acker and others wonder what the motive could be, but so far, police say that is not exactly clear. Police tell NEWS10 that Huck does not have a criminal history. He was sent to the Albany County Jail where he is being held pending a bail hearing.